Cottage Grove Bakery Expands From Popular Pop-Up To Delivering Fresh-Baked Breakfast Pastries Across Lake Norman

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After earning a loyal following as a breakfast pastry vendor at Lake Norman-area car shows and community events, Cottage Grove Bakery-founded by local pastry chef Nicola "Nikki" Maglodi-is now expanding to offer direct delivery of fresh-baked breakfast pastries to homes and businesses within a 15-mile radius of Mooresville, NC.

Serving Mooresville and surrounding communities including Davidson (28036), Cornelius (28031), Huntersville (28078), Troutman (28166), Denver (28037), Sherrills Ford (28673), Mount Mourne (28123), and portions of Statesville (28625, 28677), Cottage Grove Bakery now makes it easier than ever for residents and professionals to enjoy handcrafted small-batch pastries without leaving their neighborhood or office.

Nikki, a graduate of the San Francisco Baking Institute, brings her signature blend of technical precision and creative flair to every order. Her rotating menu features classics like buttery scones, melt-in-your-mouth caramel shortbread, jam-filled tarts, and her signature cinnamon rolls and sweet rolls-all baked from scratch with no preservatives.

"I've loved connecting with people at the car shows-seeing their faces light up over a triple berry sweet roll or a salted caramel butter bar," said Nikki Maglodi. "Now, I'm bringing that same joy right to local businesses and homes, so everyone can enjoy fresh, handcrafted breakfast pastries without the hassle of pickup."

Cottage Grove Bakery's expanded delivery service offers:



Weekly, bi-weekly, and monthly delivery options

Customizable pastry boxes for office meetings, client visits, and special events Residential delivery to households within the 15-mile Lake Norman area

Early customer favorites include:



Fresh-baked orange scones topped with fresh orange glaze

Moist triple berry sweet rolls topped with lemon buttercream

Bakewell tarts with almond frangipane, cherry jam, frosting, and a glace cherry Blueberry coffee cake muffins topped with almond streusel

Order & Delivery Information

Each order is handmade fresh to ensure the best quality and flavor.

Small orders (12–24 items): Ready within 24 hours of receiving your order.

Medium orders (25–48 items): Please allow 2–3 days.

Large orders (49+ items): Require 4–5+ days.

Placing your order early helps ensure availability - I am able to deliver to homes, workplaces, or event locations as long as someone is there to receive.

We'll coordinate a delivery time and day once your order is placed.

Delivery service area includes Mooresville (28115, 28117), Davidson (28036), Cornelius (28031), Huntersville (28078), Troutman (28166), Denver (28037), Sherrills Ford (28673), Mount Mourne (28123), and Statesville (28625, 28677).

About Cottage Grove Bakery

Founded in 2025, Cottage Grove Bakery is a Mooresville, North Carolina–based micro-cottage bakery specializing in scratch-made, small-batch breakfast pastries. Known for its warm, small-town charm and attention to detail, the bakery first gained popularity as a pop-up vendor at car shows and community events. Today, Cottage Grove Bakery brings that same handcrafted quality to homes and businesses across the Lake Norman area with direct delivery service.

Contact:

Cottage Grove Bakery

Nicola "Nikki" Maglodi - Founder & Pastry Chef

📍 Mooresville, North Carolina

📞 704-396-4200

🌐

Facebook:

SOURCE Cottage Grove Bakery

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED