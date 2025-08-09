4 WWE Smackdown Moments Hinting At Future Matches And Character Shifts After Summerslam

WWE SmackDown after SummerSlam 2025 teased new feuds, title contenders, and a character return fans will notice.

On SmackDown, Cody Rhodes teamed with John Cena to face Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. The match ended in disqualification after Paul struck Cena low.

Following the bell, McIntyre targeted Rhodes, hitting a Claymore and sending him through the announce desk. His focus on the Undisputed WWE Title makes him a clear contender for Rhodes' next defense.

During SmackDown, John Cena accepted Logan Paul's challenge for Clash in Paris as part of his retirement tour. While confirming that match, Cena also mentioned Brock Lesnar, signaling unfinished business.

With Logan Paul set for Paris, Crown Jewel: Perth on October 11, 2025, appears the likely stage for Cena vs. Lesnar.

Sami Zayn faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match and scored a clean pin with a roll-up. Defeating the United States Champion directly points toward a title match at Clash in Paris. Removing the belt from ongoing Bloodline and MFT angles could give the mid-card division a fresh direction.

In a lighthearted SmackDown segment, R-Truth shared the screen with John Cena. Cena joked about Truth's recent change in appearance and behavior over the last five months, noting he was glad to see the old Truth back. This moment marked the end of his serious“Ron Killing” persona, returning him to the fan-favorite comedic role.