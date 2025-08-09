Zelensky Warns 'No Second Partition Of Ukraine' Ahead Of Trump-Putin Talks
His remarks come days before US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to meet in Alaska.
"We will not allow this second attempt to partition Ukraine. Knowing Russia, where there is a second, there will be a third. That is why we stand firm on clear Ukrainian positions. We must end the war with a dignified peace, based on a clear and reliable security architecture," Zelensky said.
Accused Putin of attempting to "legalise" occupied territories in order to stop fighting, he said,“Everyone clearly sees Putin's tactics. He fears sanctions and is doing everything to bail on them. He wants to exchange a pause in the war, in the killings, for the legalisation of the occupation of our land - he wants to get territorial spoils for the second time”
Zelensky firmly stated that Ukraine would never accept a partition, warning that Russia could make yet another attempt to seize its territory. He called for ending the war with a“dignified peace” and a robust security framework to ensure the long-term safety of both Ukraine and Russia. He also said that any resolution must deliver peace without delay, rejecting the idea of a temporary ceasefire
"What is needed now is not a pause in the killings, but a real, lasting peace. Not a ceasefire sometime in the future, in months, but immediately," Zelensky said.
"The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together with Ukraine - this is fundamental. It is important that joint approaches and a shared vision work toward genuine peace. A consolidated position. Ceasefire. End of occupation. End of war."
Earlier, Zelensky warned in clear words that, "Ukrainians will not gift their land to the occupier."
The Alaska summit, announced by Trump on Friday, will mark the first face-to-face between sitting US and Russian leaders since the Biden-Putin talks in Geneva in June 2021.
In announcing the meeting, Trump hinted that the talks could involve territorial adjustments, saying there would be "some swapping of territories to the betterment of both" Ukraine and Russia, without offering specifics.
Zelenskyy also revealed that his government had been in close contact with key Western allies in the run-up to the Alaska meeting. He cited recent talks between Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak and representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Finland and Poland, describing the discussions as "constructive" and focused on a "consolidated position" for peace.
