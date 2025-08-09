Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Presidents Of Ukraine And Finland Coordinate Positions For Joint Work With U.S.

Presidents Of Ukraine And Finland Coordinate Positions For Joint Work With U.S.


2025-08-09 08:03:48
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on Telegram .

“It is important that America has the determination and the ability to end the war, and we welcome President Trump's desire to stop the killings. To respond to Russia's intention to prolong the war and seize territorial spoils, we must act wisely and in coordination,” Zelensky emphasized.

He thanked Stubb for the support.

“Ukraine and Finland have the longest borders with Russia in Europe, and our people know very well what threats this brings. We agreed to continue working together for our common security,” Zelensky stressed.

Read also: Joint security and EU integration: Zelensky holds telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron ways to achieve peace and security for Europe.

Photo: Office of the President

MENAFN09082025000193011044ID1109907361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search