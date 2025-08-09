Presidents Of Ukraine And Finland Coordinate Positions For Joint Work With U.S.
“It is important that America has the determination and the ability to end the war, and we welcome President Trump's desire to stop the killings. To respond to Russia's intention to prolong the war and seize territorial spoils, we must act wisely and in coordination,” Zelensky emphasized.
He thanked Stubb for the support.
“Ukraine and Finland have the longest borders with Russia in Europe, and our people know very well what threats this brings. We agreed to continue working together for our common security,” Zelensky stressed.Read also: Joint security and EU integration: Zelensky holds telephone conversation with Estonian Prime Minister
According to Ukrinform, Zelensky discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron ways to achieve peace and security for Europe.
Photo: Office of the President
