Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Armed Forces Conduct New Airdrop Operation With International Partners To Deliver Aid To Gaza

Jordan Armed Forces Conduct New Airdrop Operation With International Partners To Deliver Aid To Gaza


2025-08-09 07:07:33
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Saturday conducted a new airdrop operation to deliver relief and food aid to Gaza, in partnership with other countries.
The operation included aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Greece, delivering a total of 52 tonnes of aid.
The latest operation brings the total amount of aid delivered since the airdrops resumed on 27 July to nearly 571 tonnes.
With Saturday's operation, the JAF has now conducted 150 airdrops, in addition to 314 with partner countries.

MENAFN09082025000117011021ID1109907274

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search