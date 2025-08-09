403
Jordan Armed Forces Conduct New Airdrop Operation With International Partners To Deliver Aid To Gaza
Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Saturday conducted a new airdrop operation to deliver relief and food aid to Gaza, in partnership with other countries.
The operation included aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Greece, delivering a total of 52 tonnes of aid.
The latest operation brings the total amount of aid delivered since the airdrops resumed on 27 July to nearly 571 tonnes.
With Saturday's operation, the JAF has now conducted 150 airdrops, in addition to 314 with partner countries.
