Jordan Int'l Food Festival Sends 3Rd Aid Convoy To Gaza

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) -- The Jordan International Food Festival on Saturday sent its third convoy in a relief aid campaign to the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization,It carried food and medical supplies as contributions by participating companies, institutions, and individuals, as well as representatives of the private sector.The total aid through this campaign is 300 tons of food supplies in three batches prior to and during the festival to ensure the continuity of aid to meet the needs of the people in Gaza.Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, continues its steadfast approach to supporting the people of the Gaza Strip and standing by them in various circumstances through providing humanitarian and relief aid and delivering it in all possible ways, said Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, Director General of the Jordan Tourism Board."The aid convoys are part of His Majesty the King's firm stance on the Palestinian issue and his continued commitment to supporting the brothers in the Gaza Strip and strengthening their steadfastness in the face of the humanitarian and livelihood challenges they face," he told Petra.Arabiyat said the Jordan International Food Festival is an effective platform to support the Gaza Strip, with a portion of its proceeds allocated to humanitarian and relief aid."This initiative underlines Jordan's spirit of solidarity with its brothers and sisters and translates the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the people of the Strip and strengthening their resilience in the face of the difficult circumstances they face," he said.Anas Al-Adwan, spokesperson of the Jordan Tourism Board, said the campaign embodies the Jordanian private sector's commitment to its social responsibility and reflects the real values the Kingdom is keen to instill in humanitarian efforts.Jordan, he said, continues to fulfill its humanitarian role to the best of its ability, with a sustainable approach, adding that the donation portal will remain open throughout the festival to enable broader participation by various sectors and communities.Alaa Dweikat, Project Coordinator at the Amman Chamber of Industry, told Petra these donations and the aid are expected to increase to cover a portion of the needs of the people in the Gaza Strip.The festival will feature 165 Jordanian entrepreneurial projects, 76 women from the local community, 180 Jordanian restaurants, and 20 food factories. It will support 38 local communities from across the Kingdom through productive kitchens, handicrafts, and authentic experiences led by men and women from local communities.The Jordan Tourism Board has announced that all ticket proceeds from the Jordan International Food Festival 2025 will go to the children of Gaza.