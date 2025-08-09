Jordan, Iraq Discuss Boosting Health Sector Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – Health Minister Ibrahim Al Bdour and his Iraqi counterpart Saleh Al-Hasnawi on Saturday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Iraq, particularly in the health sector, building on the close ties and shared interests between the two countries.Al Bdour received Al-Hasnawi at Queen Alia International Airport at the start of the Iraqi minister's official visit to the kingdom to attend the second meeting of the executive board of the Arab Board of Health Specializations for 2025, scheduled to be held in Amman on Monday.The two ministers underlined the commitment of their countries' leaderships to enhance coordination and integration across various sectors, especially healthcare, in the interests of both peoples.Al Bdour said Jordan-Iraq relations were seeing significant progress, particularly in the health field, and stressed the importance of building on existing achievements and using bilateral meetings to deepen future cooperation. He called for unifying efforts and exchanging medical expertise to develop healthcare systems and strengthen the capabilities of medical staff in both countries.The executive board meeting will address several key issues, including follow-up on the decisions of the board's first high-level meeting, the outcomes of the first executive meeting of 2025, and the results of the executive board's academic meeting to be held on Sunday.The Arab Board of Health Specializations is a leading Arab body for advancing professional medical education in the region. It works to unify training standards and accredit specialist programs across various medical disciplines and plays a key role in qualifying Arab medical professionals through administering the Arab Board examinations and overseeing training programs, thereby improving healthcare quality and supporting Arab integration in this vital sector.