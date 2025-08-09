Ukraine And Europeans Present Alternative Negotiation Plan With Putin - WSJ

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the WSJ , citing its own informed sources, according to Ukrinform.

According to two European officials familiar with the negotiations, the document is intended to serve as the basis for a future meeting between US President Donald Trump and Putin.

The initiative, agreed upon at a meeting with senior US officials in the UK, directly rejects Russia's proposal to transfer territories controlled by Ukraine in exchange for a cessation of hostilities.

It is noted that, according to the European plan, a ceasefire must take place before any further steps aimed at a settlement are taken.

Territorial concessions are only acceptable on a reciprocal basis - if Ukraine withdraws its troops from one territory, Russia is obliged to retreat from another.

The key condition of the document is that any concessions by Kyiv must be accompanied by strong security guarantees, including Ukraine's possible accession to NATO.

It is reported that the plan was presented to US Vice President Jay D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and US President's special envoys Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff.

Vance was present in person, while the others participated via video link. Advisers to European leaders handed the document to the US side with the aim of setting clear“red lines” for future negotiations with Russia, one of the WSJ sources emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of representatives of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States was held today in the United Kingdom , organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President J. D. Vance to discuss progress in ensuring a just and lasting peace.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska . Subsequently, the head of the White House announced that“an exchange of territories” is being discussed to end the fighting in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to invaders.

