Unexploded Aerial Bomb Found During Agricultural Work Destroyed In Kharkiv Region
“Agricultural work during martial law requires special attention to safety! Near Kupiansk, while mowing grass, farmers discovered an unexploded aerial bom , which they immediately reported to emergency services,” the statement said.
Sappers from the pyrotechnic department immediately went to the site of the dangerous find, removed the aerial bomb from the dangerous area, and destroyed it at a special demolition site.Read also: Ukrainian drones hit over 23,000 Russian targets in July – CinC Syrskyi
As reported by Ukrinform, in the Sumy region, police bomb disposal experts inspected and seized a Russian drone that had fallen on the roof of a residential building and had not detonated.
Photo: Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response, Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- XRPL Is Breaking $100M TVL While Dexrp, Has Already Raised Over $100,000,000 In IDO
- Walrus Integrates With Pipe Network To Increase Bandwidth And Reduce Latency Across Multiple Chains
CommentsNo comment