Unexploded Aerial Bomb Found During Agricultural Work Destroyed In Kharkiv Region

2025-08-09 07:06:53
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response reported this on Facebook .

“Agricultural work during martial law requires special attention to safety! Near Kupiansk, while mowing grass, farmers discovered an unexploded aerial bom , which they immediately reported to emergency services,” the statement said.

Sappers from the pyrotechnic department immediately went to the site of the dangerous find, removed the aerial bomb from the dangerous area, and destroyed it at a special demolition site.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Sumy region, police bomb disposal experts inspected and seized a Russian drone that had fallen on the roof of a residential building and had not detonated.

Photo: Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and Rapid Response, Facebook

