Path To Peace Must Be Determined Only Together With Ukraine - Zelensky

"I thank all our people who today have shown support, who are fighting for our state, and who are working for Ukraine. I thank every warrior, every citizen of Ukraine who understands that independence is built on dignity. Fear and concessions do not make the life of nations safe. Russia's desires to rule over Ukrainian territories will remain just desires as long as Ukrainians stand shoulder to shoulder, helping the army and helping the state," Zelensky said.

According to him, a report has just been received from the team from Britain led by the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak. There were talks between security representatives of the United States and Europe: Ukraine, the United States – US Vice President J. D. Vance, – Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and Poland.

"All our messages were conveyed. Our arguments are being heard. The risks are being taken into account. The path to peace for Ukraine must be determined together – and only together – with Ukraine. This is fundamental. And it is important that our joint approaches and shared vision work toward a genuine peace. A consolidated position. A ceasefire. An end to the occupation. An end to the war. I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine!" Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, a meeting of representatives of Europe, Ukraine, and the United States was held today in the United Kingdom, organized by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President Jay DeWitt to discuss progress in ensuring a just and lasting peace.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska . Subsequently, the head of the White House announced that“an exchange of territorie” is being discussed to end the fighting in Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is ready for real decisions that can bring peace, but Ukrainians will not give their land to the invaders .