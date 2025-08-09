Scale Similar To World War II: Tregubov Says Situation In Pokrovsk Sector Is Most Difficult In 2025
"The situation in the Pokrovsk sector has been the most difficult on this front over the past year, except literally a few weeks in the spring. It is key for the Russians, including in this campaign, the summer campaign. But as of now, it is probably even more difficult than it was in any previous period, because the Russians have deployed a huge crowd of people. They are actually trying to advance from two directions, cutting off the city from two sides at once - from the southwest and the northeast. They took a beating in the southwest. In the northeast, they are trying to use large numbers of personnel to occupy several settlements and complicate logistics for Ukrainian troops," Tregubov said.
According to him, while the Russians were forced to retreat during the winter campaign, they have now deployed 100,000 personnel into a single narrow sector.
“This is really on a scale close to World War II, not even local wars like Chechnya or Afghanistan,” the spokesman said.
He added that the Russians are now sticking to the same tactic of infiltrating Ukrainian rear areas as they did in the spring.Read also: Woman killed and eight people wounded in Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region
"The kill zones are simply being crawled through, either trying to do it unnoticed or simply leaving one person behind while the others move on. Some, as we know from the experience of prisoners, have to crawl 60 km. ...Yes, thousands will die, but a couple will get through, establish themselves somewhere behind the first line of Ukrainian positions, start firing, and try to chase away Ukrainian drone operators. They will be joined by reserves, which are few. A firefight will begin there. That is how they are advancing," Tregubov said.
As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 15th Mobile Border Detachment "Steel Border" of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna sector destroyed two Russian shelters with the help of FPV drones and eliminated three invaders.
