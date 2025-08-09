Dr. Thomas Pane Offers Advanced Breast Implant Revision And Removal Procedures In North Palm Beach, FL

As more women seek revision or removal of breast implants, Dr. Pane offers safe, personalized solutions with long-term, natural-looking results.

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As more women explore options for breast implant revision or removal, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Pane is providing personalized surgical solutions designed to restore comfort, confidence, and natural-looking results.

In a recent video Q&A, Dr. Pane explained the most common reasons patients pursue revision procedures-ranging from dissatisfaction with earlier surgeries to lifestyle changes, implant-related concerns, or the desire to downsize or remove implants altogether.

"Breast implant revision isn't just about replacing old implants-it's about helping each patient feel confident and comfortable in their body again," said Dr. Pane. "Whether someone is seeking a lift, downsizing, or complete removal, our goal is always the same: natural, lasting results that align with their personal goals and lifestyle."

Dr. Pane's expertise includes:



Implant exchange for improved size, shape, or positioning

Corrective surgery following unsatisfactory or non-specialist procedures

Breast lifts with or without implants

Explant procedures with optional capsule removal Fat transfer for subtle volume restoration post-removal

Each procedure is custom-designed based on patient anatomy, surgical history, and aesthetic goals. Dr. Pane also offers second opinions and consultations for patients seeking clarity on complex or revision-related decisions.

"If you're happy with your implants, they're functioning well, and you have no symptoms-there's no set time when they must be replaced," Dr. Pane explained. "But if you're planning a lift or want to make a change, that may be the right time to start fresh with new implants or explore other options."

