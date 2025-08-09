Goods Train To Kashmir A Milestone: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Anantnag Goods Shed freight train is a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir valley to the national freight network, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Saturday.

The Northern Railway on Saturday ran a freight train carrying cement for the first time from Rupnagar in Punjab to Anantnag in Kashmir.

“Today (9.8.2025) first freight train reached newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed in the Kashmir Valley from Punjab, marking a significant milestone in connecting the Kashmir region to the national freight network,” Vaishnaw posted on X.

“Transportation by railway network will reduce cost for our citizens living in Kashmir valley,” he added.

The Northern Railway said in a press note that the train was loaded with 21 BCN wagons of cement.

Read Also USBRL Milestone First Freight Train Reaches Kashmir USBRL Project Brings Connectivity, Eco-Safeguards To J&K: GoI

“The journey, spanning approximately 600 kilometres, culminated at the newly commissioned Anantnag Goods Shed today in less than 18 hours,” Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said.

“This event marks the first-ever cement loading specifically for this facility, underscoring its readiness to support a new era of logistical and economic growth in the Kashmir region,” he said.

According to Upadhyay, the cement transported on this train will be used for the construction of roads, bridges, public infrastructure, and residential housing in the valley.