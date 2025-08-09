President Ilham Aliyev Makes Phone Call To Shavkat Mirziyoyev

MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,reports.

During the conversation, the leaders fondly recalled President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Azerbaijan in early July, highlighting the productive discussions and agreements reached during the visit.

They emphasized the significance of documents signed during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to the U.S., particularly the Joint Declaration signed by the President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia in the presence of the U.S. President, along with other agreements. These were noted as critical for ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region, and it was underscored that the next steps would pave the way for the signing and ratification of a final peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the special role of U.S. President Donald Trump in achieving these outcomes and stressed the importance of agreements related to regional transport links.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people on these achievements, noting their positive impact on the development of the entire region.

The Presidents also stressed the importance of mutual investments, including Uzbekistan's projects in Karabakh and the Production Sharing Agreement signed between SOCAR,“Uzbekneftegaz” Consortium, and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan.