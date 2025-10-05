403
U.S. Energy Secretary Warns U.S. Nuclear Security at Risk
(MENAFN) U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has issued a stark warning regarding the potential depletion of financial resources at the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).
He noted that the agency may exhaust its funds within eight days due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Once the current funding runs out, Wright stated, NNSA operations will have to cease, raising concerns about the ability to effectively oversee the nation's nuclear arsenal.
This marks the first time in nearly seven years that the U.S. government has halted operations, following a failure by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers to reach consensus on a budget proposal in the Senate.
On Friday, neither the Republican nor Democratic proposals secured the necessary votes to pass, resulting in a legislative deadlock.
Both parties have pointed fingers at one another for the standoff.
Another attempt to resolve the issue is scheduled for October 6.
“Eight more days of funding, and then we have to go into some emergency shutdown procedures, putting our country at risk,” Wright stated during an appearance on Fox News Thursday night, highlighting the urgency of the matter and the implications for national security.
Wright also criticized delays in confirming over 20 officials within his department, attributing the holdup to Democratic lawmakers.
He accused them of employing stalling tactics, thereby prolonging the shutdown by withholding crucial confirmation votes.
