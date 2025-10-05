Anupam Kher Keeps Up The Tradition Of Lunch With Satish Kaushik's Family

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher continued a cherished tradition by sharing a meal with Satish Kaushik's family.

Known for their close bond, the lunch gathering reflects the enduring friendship and camaraderie between the two Bollywood stalwarts. On Sunday, Kher posted a video with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika, where he is seen playing tongue twisters with her. Alongside the clip, the Tanvi the Great actor wrote,“WE ARE BACK! As a tradition, I came to have lunch with Shashi ji and Vanshika, and after great persuasion Vanshika darling agreed to do this video . Here are a few tounge twisters. Do try them at home or anywhere with your parents, friends or siblings. Jai Ho!.” (sic)

In the clip, Anupam is heard saying,“It is one of our iconic scenes, Vanshika, hello to you and hello to everybody. Hello. So, I am going to ask Vanshika to say a tongue twisting line thrice, three times. Let's see if she can do that. Lala, Gop, Gapangam, Das. Lala, Gop, Gapangam, Das. Now do it fluently.”

The actor also played other tongue twisters with Vanshika and even asked her to challenge him as well.

Last year, Anupam Kher recalled memories he shared with his late friend Satish Kaushik on his 68th birth anniversary. He posted a video montage featuring their cherished memories and wrote,“Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own, when I am with people. Your memory is infectious!

Anupam added:“An update about #TanviTheGreat - we are on our shoot #Day34. It is going well. Touchwood. I have incorporated most of your good suggestions. Bad ones I have kept aside. I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humour! Will always love you. #SatishKaushik #Birthday #Friend.”

Satish died of a heart attack in Gurugram in March 2023, at the age of 66.