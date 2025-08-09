Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hakan Fidan Highlights Strategic Importance Of Zangezur Corridor

Hakan Fidan Highlights Strategic Importance Of Zangezur Corridor


2025-08-09 03:10:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the significance of the planned Zangezur-Gayd corridor as a vital transport route linking Europe to deep Asia, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Fidan said,“If this corridor that we have planned together is realized, it will become an important part of the transport route that will go uninterruptedly from Europe to the depths of Asia.”

He further noted that the corridor will serve as the main link connecting Türkiye with the Turkic world through the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea, while also linking the Turkic world with Europe via Türkiye and onward to Asia.

“The Zangezur corridor will be a multifunctional route. I believe that this agreement in Washington is a very important and favorable event, and I hope that the corridor will be implemented in the near future,” the minister added.

MENAFN09082025000195011045ID1109907100

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search