Hakan Fidan Highlights Strategic Importance Of Zangezur Corridor
Speaking at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Fidan said,“If this corridor that we have planned together is realized, it will become an important part of the transport route that will go uninterruptedly from Europe to the depths of Asia.”
He further noted that the corridor will serve as the main link connecting Türkiye with the Turkic world through the Caucasus and the Caspian Sea, while also linking the Turkic world with Europe via Türkiye and onward to Asia.
“The Zangezur corridor will be a multifunctional route. I believe that this agreement in Washington is a very important and favorable event, and I hope that the corridor will be implemented in the near future,” the minister added.
