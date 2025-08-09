403
KRCS: Planeload Of Urgent Supplies For Gazans Due In Egypt Sun.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Chairperson of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Khaled Al-Maghames said Saturday a planeload of urgent humanitarian supplies for the brothers in Gaza would fly to the Egyptian airport Al-Arish on Sunday.
Tomorrow's flight signals start of a relief aid bridge to carry urgent supplies for the Gazans, he said, pointing out that the operation would be carried out in coordination with the ministries of social and foreign affairs, the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent societies.
The relief supplies will be flown from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base to Al-Arish Airport before reaching the final destination; the people of Gaza who have been experiencing hard humanitarian conditions due to severe shortage of food and medical supplies.
A logistical team is transporting the supplies, in coordination with the Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company, to the air base, said Al-Maghames, who also expressed gratitude to the ministries of foreign, defense and social affairs.
Moreover, he noted the coordination with the Egyptian Red Crescent Society to transport the aid to Gaza Strip, lauding individuals, associations and charities in Kuwait for their contributions to the campaign.
Al-Maghames, furthermore, thanked the political leadership, namely Their Highnesses the Amir, the Crown Prince and the Prime Minister for their continuous support for the humanitarian action, their keenness on standing with afflicted peoples and alleviating their hardships.
Such an approach embodies the deep-rooted State of Kuwait's policy to help those in need.
The Egyptian Al-Arish Airport is approximately 45 kilometers from Gaza borders. (end)
slm
