Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sporadic Thunderstorms Forecasted In Kuwait Until Mon.

2025-08-09 03:05:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Meteorological Dept. forecasts that the country will see hot, partly cloudy and humid weather, coupled with sporadic rainfalls and thunders, from Saturday evening until Monday.
Low-altitude cumulus clouds, thunderstorms and active southeastern wind are expected, particularly in the southern parts of the country this evening, the Dept. Dhrar Al-Ali told KUNA.
High levels of humidity and fog will bring visibility down to less than one kilometer, he said.
Weather charts show that the country is affected by the Indian seasonal depression and a hot mass of air, which led to high level of humidity and fog, particularly in the coastal areas, he noted.
Al-Ali advised motorists to remain cautious for poor visibility on highways and keep following the weather forecasts on social media for updates. (end)
