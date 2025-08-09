403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia Deplores Israel's Scheme To Escalate Onslaught On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Russia's foreign ministry strongly condemned the Israeli occupation plots on expanding military acts in the Gaza Strip, warning against this step.
The move will aggravate disastrous humanitarian situations in Gaza and cause serious consequences on the stability of the whole Middle East region, the ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.
The statement renewed Russia's unwavering position calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and unrestricted humanitarian aid access.
The only sustainable solution to the Palestinian issues is commitments to international law and the two-state solution which ensures setting up an independent Palestinian statehood on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it noted.
The ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to halt escalation and avoid draging the region into further violence.
The Russian statement was made in response to the Israeli ministerial council's decision on increasing military operations in the central region of Gaza, the most densely populated part. (end)
nsa
The move will aggravate disastrous humanitarian situations in Gaza and cause serious consequences on the stability of the whole Middle East region, the ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.
The statement renewed Russia's unwavering position calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and unrestricted humanitarian aid access.
The only sustainable solution to the Palestinian issues is commitments to international law and the two-state solution which ensures setting up an independent Palestinian statehood on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it noted.
The ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to halt escalation and avoid draging the region into further violence.
The Russian statement was made in response to the Israeli ministerial council's decision on increasing military operations in the central region of Gaza, the most densely populated part. (end)
nsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment