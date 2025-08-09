Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Deplores Israel's Scheme To Escalate Onslaught On Gaza

2025-08-09 03:05:21
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Aug 9 (KUNA) -- Russia's foreign ministry strongly condemned the Israeli occupation plots on expanding military acts in the Gaza Strip, warning against this step.
The move will aggravate disastrous humanitarian situations in Gaza and cause serious consequences on the stability of the whole Middle East region, the ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.
The statement renewed Russia's unwavering position calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and unrestricted humanitarian aid access.
The only sustainable solution to the Palestinian issues is commitments to international law and the two-state solution which ensures setting up an independent Palestinian statehood on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, it noted.
The ministry called on the international community to intensify efforts to halt escalation and avoid draging the region into further violence.
The Russian statement was made in response to the Israeli ministerial council's decision on increasing military operations in the central region of Gaza, the most densely populated part. (end)
