Pawol Becomes First Woman To Umpire In MLB
Washington: Jen Pawol became the first woman to umpire in Major League Baseball on Saturday when she worked at first base during a game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.
The 48-year-old, who has worked in more than 1,200 minor league games before getting her promotion this week, achieved the historic milestone at Truist Park in Atlanta in the first game of a double-header.
"I'm aware of the gravity. I'm aware of the magnitude," Pawol said.
Pawol was set to work at third base later in the second game of the twin bill on Saturday before calling balls and strikes behind home plate in Sunday's contest.
"Once I started umpiring, I was like, 'This is for me,'" Pawol recalled before the game. "I can't explain it. It's just in my DNA.
"This is a viable career, to become a professional umpire, for men and women, girls and boys. I'm able to make a living doing it and I'm passionate about it. I just work harder every day and get better before tomorrow."
