TMP Chief Calls For Unity Among Northeast's Indigenous People

Imphal/Agartala, Aug 9 (IANS) BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Saturday urged all indigenous people of the Northeast to remain united to resolve their demands, ethnic crisis and issues.

Debbarma, who is on a visit to Manipur's capital Imphal to attend an event organised in connection with the World Indigenous Day, said that the government of India has done a lot, but they need to do more.

“The national parties should not do politics with the emotions of the indigenous people,” he told the media.

He also stressed the unity between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in Manipur, and said that the ongoing crisis in the state must be resolved by its own people.

Leaders and people of the Northeastern region better understand the problem of the region than the people in Delhi.

“We have to impress the leaders in Delhi about the issues and problems of the people of Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram or Sikkim. We have a limited number of Lok Sabha seats; we must be united,” he said.

The TMP chief said that leaders in Delhi are more concerned about what is happening in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and other bigger states.

Demanding immediate deportation of the illegal migrants, the tribal leader said that if the US deport Indians with handcuffs, why is the Indian government not taking similar actions against the illegal infiltrators staying in India?

Meanwhile, the TMP has been agitating against the illegal infiltration into Tripura and demanded to deport all illegal migrants be deported to their countries.

A delegation of TMP led by Debbarma met the Election Commission of India in New Delhi and demanded to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Tripura be conducted, similar to the procedure being adopted in Bihar.

TMP supremo Debbarma on Friday held a meeting with former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in Imphal and discussed various issues, including illegal immigration.

A senior BJP leader in Imphal said that several former ministers and leaders accompanied Biren Singh when he discussed several issues with the TMP chief at the former's residence.

"Both Biren Singh and Debbarma discussed the illegal infiltration issues along with the developmental aspects of the northeastern region. They also discussed socio-economic matters of the indigenous tribals," the BJP leader said, refusing to be quoted.