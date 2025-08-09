Historic Victory: Suraj Narredu Shines At Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Khaleej Times
Ascot Racecourse, where legends are made and dreams soar, has witnessed many big moments, but for India's Suraj Narredu, just getting there was already something special.
A champion jockey with more than 2,400 wins at home, Suraj was making his debut in the prestigious Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup with a promise in his back pocket, a long-held dream in his head, and the pride of a racing nation on his shoulders.
Days earlier, Narredu had vowed that if he rode a winner, he would perform the iconic Frankie Dettori 'lying dismount', which had been immortalised by the Italian after special victories. It was much more than just a stunt; it was a tribute to the superstar whose 'Magnificent Seven' in 1960 inspired Suraj, a boy in India, to watch the feat on a VHS tape and become a jockey.
He confessed he'd never actually done the leap before.“I was a little bit scared,” he said,“but I knew I had to do it.”
And he did.
Guiding Fireblade to a thrilling win in the Shergar Cup Stayers (Handicap), Suraj launched debutant Team Asia onto a course toward a historic victory. As the crowd cheered in anticipation, he vaulted from the saddle in a perfect airborne salute; his Ascot dream realised.
“This is absolutely brilliant; it's a dream come true,” Suraj said.“To ride in Ascot and to have a winner, and to do it for India... It's a long-time dream. I'm glad I could do it today.
“Nothing better than having your family here, lots of well-wishers and friends. It's a proud moment for India, and we showcased our talent, that if given an opportunity, we jockeys are as good as anybody else.
“I would love to come again, every year!
Owning Ascot, Making history
The day belonged to Team Asia, captained by Suraj and joined by Japanese stars Ryusei Sakai and Mirai Iwata. Their two wins, Suraj's in the Stayers and Sakai's in the Sprint, plus consistent podium finishes, earned them 68 points, edging four-time former champions Europe (67) in one of the tightest contests in the Shergar Cup's 25-year history.
Great Britain & Ireland, also a former winner, finished third (62), and Rest of the World, the most successful team in the event with seven triumphs, finished fourth (55).
Six winners, One champion
Remarkably, each of the six races in the annual team competition was won by a different jockey, with Hugh Bowman, best known for his winning exploits with legendary racehorse Winx, one of the greatest racehorses in history, taking the Silver Saddle for leading rider.
Suraj's debut was more than a victory. It was a statement that an Indian rider, far from home, on one of racing's most hallowed stages, could match the best riders in the world.
“As you get older, every winner you ride is of great value,” he said.“But to do it outside of your comfort zone... It's something else.”
Truly something else, Suraj dared to honour his boyhood hero with a bold, mid-air leap, capturing the pure, unbridled joy of a promise fulfilled.
Team standings
ASIA 68
EUROPE 67
GREAT BRITAIN & IRELAND 62
REST OF THE WORLD 55
Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle standings
Hugh Bowman ROW 32
Per-Anders Graberg EUR 26
Ryusei Sakai ASI 25
Robbie Dolan GBI 25
Hollie Doyle GBI 24
Suraj Narredu ASI 23
Delphine Santiago EUR 22
Karis Teetan ROW 20
Mirai Iwata ASI 20
Dario Di Tocco EUR 19
Joanna Mason GBI 13
Katie Davis ROW 3
