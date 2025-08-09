India: 7 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Delhi

At least seven people, including two children, died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in India's capital , New Delhi, local media reported on Saturday.

The victims, casual labourers and their families, were pulled from the debris and taken to hospital after Friday night's rain, the reports said, citing senior police official Aishwarya Sharma.

After a brief pause, monsoon rains have lashed most parts of Delhi, a teeming city of 20 million, flooding streets and causing traffic disruptions.

Many workers live in illegal settlements built without proper permits, leaving them vulnerable to collapses during prolonged rainfall.