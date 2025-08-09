Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India: 7 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Delhi

India: 7 Dead, Including 2 Children, After Wall Collapses Due To Heavy Rain In Delhi


2025-08-09 02:24:12
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

At least seven people, including two children, died after a wall collapsed following heavy rain in India's capital , New Delhi, local media reported on Saturday.

The victims, casual labourers and their families, were pulled from the debris and taken to hospital after Friday night's rain, the reports said, citing senior police official Aishwarya Sharma.

Recommended For You India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announces resignation

After a brief pause, monsoon rains have lashed most parts of Delhi, a teeming city of 20 million, flooding streets and causing traffic disruptions.

Many workers live in illegal settlements built without proper permits, leaving them vulnerable to collapses during prolonged rainfall.

MENAFN09082025000049011007ID1109907004

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search