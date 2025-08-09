Free Fitness, Family Time: How Dubai Beaches Help Residents Cool Down Amid Soaring Heat

With increasing temperatures in the UAE , residents are flocking to the city's beaches to cool off, unwind, and make the most of the season.

From early evenings to late nights, beaches across the emirate - including Kite Beach, Jumeirah and Al Mamzar are bustling with life over the weekends.

Recommended For You India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announces resignation

The weekend rush begins as early as Friday afternoon and stretches into Sunday night. With the temperatures slightly decreasing after 4.30pm, families, fitness enthusiasts, and groups of friends head to the shore.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Evening fitness at Kite Beach

Kite Beach has become a favourite for those looking for leisure with exercise . With its jogging and cycling tracks, it draws residents from different parts of the city.

“I work as an HR manager, and my weekdays are all about being indoors,” said victor Boyle, 41, who lives in Al Barsha.“Coming to Kite Beach in the evening is my way of staying active while enjoying the sea breeze. I usually run for 3km and then cool down by sitting near the shore. It's the perfect stress buster.”

"Apart from my running and jogging, I also swim at the beach on Friday and Sunday. Its hot, but as soon as you immerse in the water, it feels like you release all your stress and enjoy the peace and calmness," added Boyle.

Fitness enthusiasts aren't the only ones drawn to the beach. Children and teenagers splash in the water, play with inflatable boats, or enjoy a game of beach volleyball.

Family time by the water

At Jumeirah Beach and Al Mamzar beach, it's a more laid-back atmosphere, attracting families who set up camp for the evening with chairs, tables, and picnic baskets.

“My wife and I bring our two kids here every Saturday,” said Filipino expat and Sharjah resident Anthony Cruz, who works as a nurse in Dubai.“The children love playing in the shallow waters, and we get to meet other families. It's affordable, relaxing, and keeps the kids away from their screens.”

His wife is seen pouring juice and tea from the packed containers.“Even in the summer, the evenings here are beautiful,” he said.“We stay until about 9pm when the kids start to get sleepy.”

Night beaches draw late crowds

For many, the fun begins only after sunset. Dubai's night beaches, equipped with floodlights, allow residents to swim safely under the stars.

“I finish work around 6pm and head straight here,” said Haroon Malik, a Pakistani and a hotel manager in Dubai Marina.“It's still warm, but the atmosphere is different at night, it's peaceful, and calm without the midday heat.”

"I come here everyday not for just fitness, but there are amazing cafes here and I get to meet like-minded people," added Malik.

Lifeguards and beach patrols are also deputed to ensure safety.“We advise people to stay hydrated and avoid swimming right after eating,” said a lifeguard at Kite Beach, adding that evenings see the heaviest footfall during the summer.

"The best part is that people listen to us and even ask us to keep an eye. They are absolute strangers, and they trust us ... feels absolutely great," added the life guard.