Watch: Dubai's Viral Humanoid Robot Surprises Runners At Mallathon

Dubai Mallathon got a futuristic touch as the Unitree humanoid robot surprised runners on Saturday. Videos shared on social media showed the robot at Mirdif City Centre, sprinting along with other fitness enthusiasts who were delighted to have an unusual companion during their morning run.

The humanoid robot was joined by a robodog during the run, as runners cheered them on and took selfies with them. The humanoid robot was seen shaking hands and waving at people.

Take a look at the video here:

The Unitree robot has been making headlines lately, meeting Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed and running on the streets of the city.

The robot was seen waving and then running inside the majlis during a live demonstration of Unitree G1 by Dubai Future Labs at the Union House in Dubai.

Earlier, a video of the robot running on Dubai roads, uploaded by Instagram user Nazish Khan, went viral. The robot can be seen hurrying across a road, stopping at the sidewalk and looking around, before running down the platform.

It will soon be featured in the Museum of the Future's interactive displays, welcoming visitors and showcasing advanced technology, allowing residents and tourists to watch it in action too.

The 'Dubai Mallathon ' is a new fitness initiative launched by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, which transforms malls into sports pathways. The initiative has been introduced for the month of August, where residents can hit the mall from 7am to 10am daily for their morning walk or run.

Fully equipped pathways for walking and running have been allocated for residents across seven major commercial centers - Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Marina Mall, and The Springs Souk.