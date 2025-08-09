Sharjah: Firefighters From 4 Emirates Bring Blaze In Hamriyah Under Control

Sharjah authorities confirmed complete control over a fire that broke out Friday evening in a clothing warehouse in the second free zone in Hamriya.

No injuries were recorded, confirmed Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in Sharjah.

Recommended For You India Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar announces resignation

Firefighters from four emirates: Dubai, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah came together to contain the blaze. Teams created an integrated plan to secure the fire's surroundings, prevent the spread of flames, and limit potential damage.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Authorities said the fire was brought under control in "record time", reflecting full readiness of field units.

Cooling operations are currently underway to ensure the safety of site, and prevent fire from breaking out again. Authorities are also conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.

Sharjah authorities appreciated the cooperation of teams across emirates, including the General Command of Civil Defence Dubai, General Administration of Civil Defence Ajman, Civil Defence Department of Umm Al-Qaywin, Fujairah Civil Defence Department, Sharjah Municipality, Hamriyah Municipality and Free Zone, and the Marwan Company.