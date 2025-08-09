DEWA Reports Record Financial Results For H1 2025

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has unveiled its strongest-ever financial performance for the first half of 2025, with significant growth across all key metrics. The company achieved an impressive revenue of AED14.6 billion, an EBITDA of AED7.0 billion, and a net profit of AED2.9 billion, marking notable year-on-year increases.

DEWA's results for H1 2025 reflect the effectiveness of its ongoing investments in infrastructure, as well as its ability to meet increasing demand. The utility reported a 6.9% increase in revenue, a 5.3% rise in EBITDA, and a substantial 13.2% jump in net profit compared to the same period in the previous year. Operating cash flow saw the most dramatic increase, soaring 61.3% year-on-year, reaching a record AED9.2 billion.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman and MD & CEO of DEWA, attributed this success to the company's unwavering commitment to operational excellence and strategic investments.“These results are a reflection of our disciplined execution and our dedication to meeting the growing demands of the UAE's development,” Al Tayer stated.

The results also signal strong momentum within the UAE's power and water sector, with DEWA at the forefront of meeting the country's sustainable development goals. Over the years, the utility has focused heavily on modernising its infrastructure, and this has paid dividends, both financially and operationally.

A key factor in DEWA's performance is its ongoing commitment to expanding and improving its infrastructure. To date, the company has invested over AED230 billion in state-of-the-art infrastructure, which has played a crucial role in supporting both growth in demand and the delivery of services to a rapidly expanding population. The company's investments are not just limited to its core areas of electricity and water supply but also extend to renewable energy projects and smart grid technologies.

Looking ahead, DEWA remains focused on ensuring the resilience of its systems as it anticipates continued demand growth in the UAE. The company has laid out plans for substantial investment in sustainable energy and efficiency projects. It is currently involved in various renewable energy projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is poised to become one of the largest single-site solar parks in the world upon completion.

The record financial performance also reflects DEWA's success in its commercial strategy, which includes diversification beyond traditional power and water services. The company has been exploring new revenue streams by expanding its portfolio of innovative services, including smart water and energy solutions, and has also capitalised on the growing interest in sustainability. As part of its strategy, DEWA has launched several digital transformation initiatives, including smart metering systems, which enable the utility to enhance its service delivery and improve operational efficiency.

DEWA has approved a dividend of AED3.1 billion for H1 2025, which will be paid in October. This demonstrates the utility's strong financial health and its commitment to delivering value to its stakeholders, including both government and private investors. The company's ability to generate strong cash flow and maintain profitability despite the challenges faced by the broader energy sector further underscores its resilience.

As one of the largest and most influential utilities in the Middle East, DEWA plays a critical role in supporting the UAE's ambitious economic diversification plans. Its growth and operational success will be instrumental in enabling the country to meet its sustainability targets, including those related to clean energy and carbon neutrality by 2050.

