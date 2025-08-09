Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Police File Criminal Complaints Against 83 In The Suntracs Case -

2025-08-09 02:13:04
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The National Police reported this Friday, August 8, that it has filed a criminal complaint against 83 people for their alleged involvement in the damage to institutional property during the protests that took place on Balboa Avenue on February 12. The agency indicated that the legal action arose from the damage caused during the protest by members of the National Union of Construction and Related Industry Workers (Suntracs) in the area where the new José Renán Esquivel Children's Hospital is being built. The clashes between construction workers and police units at this location caused damage to institutional property, vehicles, and equipment belonging to the National Police Crowd Control Unit.



“The case will continue within the corresponding legal process,” the statement released by the entity states. Furthermore, the February 12 clashes resulted in significant damage to the second floor of the new hospital, which is used for outpatient clinics. The walls, insulation, and ducts were damaged, all of which were“completely lost or contaminated,” according to hospital director Paul Gallardo. Following the incident, hundreds of workers were arrested. A magistrate later charged 83 Suntracs employees with various charges related to the riots, injuries, and public disturbances.

