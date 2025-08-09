In Dengue-Critical Areas In San Miguelito Panama Criminal Groups Prevent Fumigation

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)The regional director of Health of San Miguelito, Yaviletsy Centella Polanco, warned once again about the increasing behavior of dengue cases in the district, pointing out that the districts with the highest incidence continue to be Belisario Porras, Belisario Frías and Arnulfo Arias. Centella Polanco issued a strong appeal to the criminal groups operating in these areas, after reporting that they have prevented health personnel from entering the area to carry out fumigation and inspection work.

Since last July, San Miguelito has been on yellow alert for dengue fever, with a total of 1,379 cases reported so far this year. According to authorities, about 10 people are in serious condition. Although no deaths have been officially confirmed, the situation is considered complex. The authorities' call is clear: they are asking gangs to allow medical personnel to enter so they can fulfill their role of protecting the community, including their own members and families. The security problem in San Miguelito has worsened in parallel.

On July 11, Public Security Minister Frank Ábrego met with the district's mayor pictured above, Irma Hernández, due to the alarming increase in homicides in the area during the first six months of the year. According to figures from the Public Ministry, between January and June 2025, 274 homicides were recorded nationwide, of which 52 occurred in San Miguelito, representing almost 20% of the national total concentrated in a single district.

“Statistics show an increase in crime in San Miguelito, specifically in the case of homicides, which is what most catches our attention and concerns us, and that's why we're here to coordinate with community authorities,” Ábrego stated at the time. Meanwhile, health authorities reiterate the importance of people keeping their surroundings clean to avoid mosquito breeding grounds and thus protect the most vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, from the sustained increase in respiratory and vector-borne diseases in the region.

“Criminal groups must understand that we, as health authorities, have to go in and carry out fumigations and inspections, because right now there's a health issue impacting the country: dengue fever. They can't threaten officials, because we have to go and see these cases and address these complaints”.