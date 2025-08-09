CJI To Inaugurate Building Of Gauhati HC's Permanent Bench In Itanagar

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Aug 9 (IANS) Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai arrived in Itanagar on Saturday on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, and he would inaugurate the newly-constructed state-of-the-art court building of Gauhati High Court, Itanagar permanent bench, on Sunday, officials said.

An official said that upon his arrival at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, the CJI was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, led by Inspector Jumken Riram.

On behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu extended a warm welcome to the Chief Justice, presenting him with a traditional 'khada' as a mark of respect and goodwill, a Raj Bhavan official said.

The Commissioner to the Governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, received him on behalf of the Governor, Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), who is currently on an official tour outside the state.

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, and the state's Minister of Law, Legislative and Justice, Advocate Kento Jini, were also present on the occasion. Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court, Justice Ashutosh Kumar, Union Minister of State for Law & Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, are accompanying the CJI.

Kento Jini said that the construction of the building for the permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court would significantly strengthen the justice delivery system in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring speedy justice, better accessibility, transparency, and efficiency for the people of the state.

The new high court building project was constructed at a built area of 21,208.86 sq m by the PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 135 crore. The foundation of the court building was laid by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 12, 2018. However, its construction work started on February 25, 2021.

The Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court came into existence 25 years ago, and it was inaugurated by the then Chief Justice of India, Justice A S Anand, on August 12, 2000.