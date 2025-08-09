MP: Six Dead, Five Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Neemuch, Mandla

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Aug 9 (IANS) What began as a festive Raksha Bandhan visit ended in heartbreak for families in Neemuch and Mandla districts of Madhya Pradesh, as two devastating road accidents claimed seven lives and left five others critically injured.

In Neemuch, a collision occurred around 4 PM on Saturday between Dekan and Ramnagar villages along the Neemuch-Singoli road-a stretch increasingly notorious for high-speed traffic and lax enforcement.

According to preliminary police reports, a speeding car rammed into a motorcycle carrying five members of the Banjara family. Rooplal Banjara, who had gone to pick up his sister Mamta Banjara for Raksha Bandhan celebrations, was returning to his village Sutholi with his son Udaylal, sister Mamta, niece, and nephew Kanha-all riding on a single bike. The impact of the crash was so severe that Rooplal and young Kanha died on the spot.

Eyewitnesses alerted emergency services, and an ambulance rushed all victims to Neemuch District Hospital. Doctors declared Rooplal and Kanha dead upon arrival, while Mamta, her daughter, and Udaylal remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive care.

The bodies of the deceased have been placed in the hospital's mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the car reportedly fled the scene, prompting a police investigation into possible charges of reckless driving and culpable homicide. In a separate incident in Mandla district, a fatal head-on collision between two motorcycles occurred around 4:30 PM near Jargi village, under the jurisdiction of Maharajpura police station.

According to police, Rajendra Kushram (38) of Rajarwara village was riding a motorcycle with his wife Shakun (32), and sons Sohel (10) and Ravindra (7), en route to Semikol for Raksha Bandhan celebration. They collided with another motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, ridden by Shivprasad Maravi (27) and Vivek Kakodia (32).

Rajendra, Sohel, Ravindra, and Shivprasad Maravi died in the accident, while Shakun and Vivek sustained severe injuries and are under medical care, police officials said.

Shakun remains unconscious, and Vivek has suffered serious facial trauma. Local residents have expressed outrage over the recurring accidents on the Neemuch-Singoli stretch and other rural roads, which have seen multiple fatalities in recent months.

Police officials have assured that all angles-including vehicle registration, eyewitness accounts, and road safety lapses-are being thoroughly investigated.

These twin tragedies underscore the urgent need for stricter traffic regulation, improved road infrastructure, and public awareness-especially during festive seasons when travel surges.

For the bereaved families, Rakshabandhan will now be remembered not for celebration, but for irreparable loss.