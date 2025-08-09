UP To Observe 'Partition Horror Memorial Day' In All 75 Districts On Aug 14

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Aug 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh government is set to observe 'Partition Horror Memorial Day' in all 75 districts of the state, under which the state residents will be made aware of the 'pangs of partition' and also enlightened about the adversities that the displaced families had to face, in its aftermath.

According to some government officials, exhibitions and films on India's partition will be screened in schools, colleges, and universities across the state.

While August 14 will be observed in all 75 districts as 'Partition Horror Memorial Day', these programs will help youth understand the tragedy of 1947 partition, while the families of survivors will also share their heart-rending experiences.

The events, organised by the Department of Culture in collaboration with social and voluntary organisations, aim to honour the memory of those displaced.

Members of families displaced during the Partition horrors will be invited to these programs, and tribute will be paid to those who lost their lives during the tragedy.

The Yogi Adityanath government has instructed the Department of Culture to seek cooperation from various social and non-governmental organisations, including the Sindhi Council of India, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Sabha, Uttar Pradesh Sindhi Academy, and Sanatani Punjabi Mahasabha.

In the locations selected by the state administration, historical exhibitions related to the partition horrors will be on display. The pictures at the exhibition will be a recall of the events from the time of the partition, including newspaper clippings, literature, government archives, and preserved belongings of displaced families.

Publishers and booksellers will also participate in the exhibition. Under the guidance of the Department of Culture, films and documentaries related to the India-Pakistan Partition horrors will be shown at the exhibition venues and also in schools, colleges, and universities.