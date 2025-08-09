Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
VIDEO: Heavy Rainfall Reported In Northwestern Regions Of Qatar

VIDEO: Heavy Rainfall Reported In Northwestern Regions Of Qatar


2025-08-09 10:02:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha: Northwestern regions in Qatar experienced a dramatic shift in weather today, August 9, 2025, as videos shared by the Qatar Meteorology Department showcased strong winds and heavy rainfall.

The footage, which quickly circulated on social media, captured intense downpours and flashes of lightning, confirming the arrival of unseasonal thundery showers in the region.

Read Also
  • Video: Light summer rain in northern Qatar on August 8

The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a warning on its official social media channels, stating, "Continuous Observation of rain of varying intensity at Northern areas, maybe thundery at times. Please be careful."

The department continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the weather system evolves.

MENAFN09082025000063011010ID1109906646

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search