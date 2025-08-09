VIDEO: Heavy Rainfall Reported In Northwestern Regions Of Qatar
Doha: Northwestern regions in Qatar experienced a dramatic shift in weather today, August 9, 2025, as videos shared by the Qatar Meteorology Department showcased strong winds and heavy rainfall.
The Qatar Meteorology Department issued a warning on its official social media channels, stating, "Continuous Observation of rain of varying intensity at Northern areas, maybe thundery at times. Please be careful."
The department continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the weather system evolves.
