King Hussein Cancer Foundation, CFI Sign Agreement To Support Goodwill Fund

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 9 (Petra) – The King Hussein Cancer Foundation (KHCF) on Saturday signed a cooperation agreement with Credit Financier Invest (CFI) to support the foundation's Goodwill Fund, which covers the treatment costs of cancer patients, who cannot afford it, at the King Hussein Cancer Center.The agreement was inked in the presence of KHCF Director General Nisreen Qatamesh and CFI Executive Director Louay Azar, the foundation said in a statement.Qatamesh expressed her appreciation for the CFI's initiative, which "reflects the company's true commitment to its social and humanitarian responsibility.""This support directly contributes to alleviating the burden on patients and enhances the foundation's ability to continue its mission of combating cancer and providing hope to those in need," she added.Azar stressed the importance of "this partnership," which offers a model of effective social responsibility. He expressed hope it would continue as part of the "mission of hope" represented by the King Hussein Cancer Center, enhancing its sustainable and positive impact on society.