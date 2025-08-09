Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Teen Gunman Wounds Three In Times Square Shooting: NYPD

2025-08-09 08:02:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

New York: A 17-year-old opened fire and wounded three people in a shooting at New York City's Times Square early Saturday, the New York Police Department said.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 am (0520 GMT) following a dispute, an NYPD spokesperson told AFP.

An 18-year-old woman's neck was grazed, while a 19-year-old man and a 65-year-old man's lower limbs were both injured. None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said.

The three victims were taken to New York City's Bellevue Hospital, where they were determined to be in stable condition.

"The perpetrator has been taken into police custody, and a firearm has been recovered," the spokesperson added.

The suspect has not been formally charged.

Saturday's shooting occurred on 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, an intersection in the middle of the city's heavily touristed theater district.

