RG Kar Rape & Murder: Dilip Ghosh Backs Victim's Parents' Grievances Against CBI
Speaking to media persons on Saturday, which is incidentally the first anniversary of the ghastly rape & murder tragedy, Ghosh said that if the victim's family members do not get justice even after a year since the tragedy, their grievances against the investigative agency are bound to surface.
Ghosh, also a former party Lok Sabha member, even went to the extent of demanding a fresh probe into the matter, which should be court-monitored and by a new investigating team.
“If justice is not delivered in time, the grievances against the investigation agency are bound to surface. I also feel that many important aspects were ignored in the investigation. So I feel there should be a fresh investigation into the matter from the start, and with a completely new team. Those who have already investigated the matter should not be included in the new team,” Ghosh said.
On Friday, the victim's parents returned to Kolkata from New Delhi after meeting the CDBI director there. After coming back to Kolkata, they told media persons that they had already expressed their dissatisfaction over the nature and progress of the investigation to the central agency chief.
“We have told the CBI director that his agency was an utter failure in the matter of the tragedy with our daughter. Initially, we had faith in CBI. But after one year, the faith has vanished,” the victim's mother said on Friday.
With Ghosh now echoing their sentiments, the remarks have set off political rumblings in West Bengal, with questions being raised over both the handling of the case and the credibility of the probe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment