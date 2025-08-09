Punjab Deploys Anti-Drone System Along Pakistan Border
Interacting with the media, Kejriwal said another chapter has been added in the crusade against the drugs. He said previous regimes hobnobbed with drug smugglers due to which this curse flexed its muscles in the state.
However, Kejriwal said now a massive crackdown has been launched against drugs and big fishes involved in this trade have been put behind the bars.
He said drugs have been supplied to Punjab from across the border and to check them this anti-drone system has been launched. He said three anti-drone system have been launched and six others will be launched soon to make Punjab free from this scourge.
Kejriwal said the government has strictly implemented a zero-tolerance policy against drug traffickers. He said properties acquired by drug smugglers through the illegal drug trade are being demolished.
The most notorious and feared drug lord has been put behind the bars by an honest government led by Bhagwant Mann. The Chief Minister said under the“War Against Drugs” (Yudh Nasheyan Virud) campaign, Punjab today launched a battle to stop drug smuggling from across the border.
“Punjab shares a 553-km border with Pakistan, which is considered one of the most sensitive zones for the smuggling of narcotics and weapons.”
Mann said that to strengthen border security and tackle the challenges posed by drone-based smuggling, nine anti-drone units are being set up along the international border. The Chief Minister said Rs 51.4 crore is being spent on these units.
He said although“our country's armed forces and the BSF have already been using such systems, Punjab is the first state in the country to deploy anti-drone systems at the international border”.
He said the anti-drone system will give a strong response to drug smugglers from across the border, adding anti-national elements always use technology for anti-social activities.
