Professional Keynote Speaker Invests In Global Speaking Excellence At Prestigious NSA Conference
ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International keynote speaker , bestselling author, and high-performance business strategist Katie Hornor (often misspelled Horner) has returned from the National Speakers Association (NSA) annual conference and awards banquet, in Scottsdale, Arizona, an elite gathering of the most accomplished voices in professional speaking.
Hornor traveled from her home in Mexico as a member of the Latin American Speakers Association to attend the event, which honors the industry's best through the Speaker Hall of Fame induction and the presentation of the prestigious Cavett Award. She attended as the guest of Ruby Newell-Legner, outgoing president of the Global Speakers Federation, and connected with colleagues from Germany, India, Colombia, Australia, Canada and the USA.
Known for her engaging presentations that blend strategic business insight with memorable flamingo-inspired metaphors, Hornor has delivered over 700 hours on stages internationally, empowering high-achieving leaders to align their work with their values for greater impact. She is bilingual in English and Spanish, a TEDx speaker, and a prolific author .
Her recent attendance at NSA reflects her commitment to continual growth - a quality event hosts value when choosing a speaker who can both inspire and deliver tangible results.
Learn more about booking Katie Hornor for your audience at .
About the Global Speakers Federation:
The Global Speakers Federation is a global network dedicated to advancing the professional speaking industry, connecting member associations and fostering collaboration among speakers worldwide.
About the National Speakers Association:
The National Speakers Association is the leading organization for professional speakers in the United States, providing resources, education, and recognition for excellence in the speaking profession.
Tresa Salters
The Flamingo Advantage
+1 617-688-8622
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Katie Hornor, TEDx: What Flamingos Taught Me About Purpose
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Powerbank And Intellistake Announce Strategic Alliance To Pioneer Digital Currencies, Including Bitcoin Treasury Integration And RWA Tokenization
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
CommentsNo comment