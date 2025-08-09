Kevin Bacon, Wife Kyra Sedgwick Jump In On New Tiktok Trend
The trend demands users to show off their stylish or comical outfits. In the TikTok video, Bacon, 67, is seen walking through an airport with a suitcase, reports 'People' magazine.
with the words, "Sorry I was late, Kyra was throwing a fit," on screen. In the next clip, Sedgwick, 59, sports a grey Henley T-shirt paired with vibrant straight leg pants adorned in photos of Bacon in his breakout role as Ren McCormack in Footloose. "A fit was thrown today...@kyrasedgewickofficial," he wrote in the caption.
TikTok users in the comments couldn't get enough of the Footloose pants. "I hope this generation learns how amazing 80s movies truly are. If they don't, they are missing out”, one user wrote. Another chimed in, "I need a pair to go with my vintage Footloose shirt!! love those pants!! Love you Kyra and Kevin”.
As per 'People', Others made references to some of Sedgwick's own iconic roles. "Kyra threw lots of fits in The Closer”, one user wrote, in reference to the hit crime drama in which the actress starred from 2005 to 2012.
The two regularly share dancing videos on their personal TikTok pages, along with glimpses into their family life. Bacon, who turned 67 on July 8, posted a video of himself and his wife of 36 years dancing outdoors to a remix of The La's 1988 single, "There She Goes," on Instagram in celebration of the big day.
"A little birthday shimmy”, Bacon captioned the clip at the time. Sedgwick will soon celebrate turning 60 in August.
