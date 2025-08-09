Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RG Kar Protest: Chaos At Kolkata Rally Victim's Mother Says 'Bangles Broken' As Police Lathi-Charge Protesters

2025-08-09 07:00:52
(MENAFN- Live Mint) RG Kar rape case victim's parents were injured in police action, and BJP MLAs were lathi-charged during march to Bengal Secretariat, Nabanna, on Saturday, August 9, claimed LoP Suvendu Adhikary.

The RG Kar rape, murder victim's mother alleged that during the scuffle, her 'shankha', a (traditional conch shell bangle) was broken and she sustained a head injury, reported ANI.

The rally to the Secretariat had been called to mark the one-year anniversary of the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder in Kolkata. On August 9, last year, the body of a post graduate trainee doctor had been found at the seminar hall of the medical institute. Autopsy reports later confirmed that she had been raped, murdered, revealing horrifying details of severe injuries with shards of glass from her broken spectacles penetrating her eyes, causing bleeding.

“Why are they stopping us like this? All we want is to reach Nabanna and seek justice for my daughter,” said the RG Kar rape victim's murder.

Rally participants demand Mamata Banerjee's resignation

Participants of the August 9 rally demanded the resignation of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for "failing to protect women".

Police baton-charged protesters at the Park Street crossing in central Kolkata as agitators tried to breach the barricades in their attempt to head towards the Vidyasagar Setu defying police warnings not to move beyond the Rani Rashmoni Road assembly point.

Both the assembly points in Howrah and Kolkata swelled with crowds, with the state police not allowing the protestors to reach anywhere close to the West Bengal secretariat, reported ANI.

