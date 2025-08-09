ECI Removes 334 Political Parties For Breaking Rules, 2,520 Still Registered

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the delisting of 334 Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs). Of the 2,854 RUPPs, 2,520 remain. This delisting exercise is part of a comprehensive and continuous strategy of the Election Commission to clean up the electoral system.

"The Commission, after considering all the facts and recommendations of the CEOs, has delisted 334 RUPPs. Now, out of the total of 2854 RUPPs, 2520 are remaining," EC said in a statement, adding,“These RUPPs will now not be eligible to avail any benefit under the provisions of Section 29B and Section 29C of the RP Act, 1951 read with the relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act,1961 and the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. Any party aggrieved by this order can appeal to the Commission within 30 days of the order.”

EC's guidelines and verification

The Election Commission stated that there are six national parties and 67 state parties registered with the ECI. According to the guidelines for registering political parties, a party that does not contest elections continuously for six years will be removed from the list of registered parties. Earlier, in June 2025, ECI had directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of states and Union Territories to conduct verification enquiries of 345 RUPPs regarding compliance with the said conditions. The CEOs conducted enquiries, issued show-cause notices to these RUPPs and provided each party an opportunity to respond and present their case through personal hearings."Thereafter, based on reports of the CEOs, 334 RUPPs out of the total of 345 RUPPs have been found not complying with the above conditions. The remaining cases have been referred back to the CEOs for reverification," the statement read, the EC today reiterated that it has not received a single claim or objection from any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. "So far, after over a week since the beginning of the Claims & Objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party," EC said. The window to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors on draft electoral rolls opened on August 1.