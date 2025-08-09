Himachal Governor Performs Havan For State's Safety As Monsoon Havoc Claims 208 Lives

On the auspicious occasion of Sawan Purnima, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Saturday performed a sacred Havan Yagya at Raj Bhavan, praying for peace, safety and the protection of the state from natural calamities. Special offerings were made seeking divine intervention to prevent the recurrence of disasters that have recently impacted Himachal Pradesh and the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand. The ceremony was attended by Lady Governor Janaki Shukla, along with all officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan, who participated in the rituals with devotion and reverence.

Governor on the Havan

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, "We, the people of Himachal, are deeply rooted in our faith, and firmly believe that such spiritual endeavours will help protect the 'Dev Bhoomi' from natural calamities." He expressed concern over the significant losses the state has suffered in recent years due to natural disasters. Recalling his recent visit to the disaster-affected Siraj region of Mandi district, the Governor noted the extensive damage to life and property. He added that through the Havan, prayers were also offered for peace to the departed souls who lost their lives in these calamities.

Following the Havan Yagya, members of Maitri Sanstha and women from the State Red Cross tied Rakhis on the Governor's wrist, wishing him a long life and good health. The Governor remarked that the delicate thread of Raksha Sutra not only binds the wrist but also connects hearts and souls. Extending warm greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he said the festival is a symbol of affection, trust, and mutual protection. Secretary to the Governor, CP Verma, was also present on the occasion.

Himachal Pradesh remains in the grip of severe monsoon disruptions, with 399 roads, including one national highway, blocked, 704 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) down, and 178 water supply schemes affected as of Saturday morning, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). The SDMA said the ongoing monsoon havoc has claimed 208 lives so far this season--112 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and house collapses, and 96 in road accidents.

Worst-hit districts amid heavy rain in Himachal

Among the worst-hit districts are Mandi, with 240 road blockages and 300 disrupted power lines, and Kullu, where 99 roads are closed, including the NH-305 at Jhed (Khanag) due to a landslide. In Kangra, 72 transformers remain non-functional, while Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba, Solan, Bilaspur, and Una have also reported multiple blockages and utility outages. Restoration work is underway in all affected districts, but heavy rains continue to hamper efforts, with alternative routes and temporary repairs being used to maintain connectivity and essential services, the SDMA added.