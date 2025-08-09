Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Algeria ends visa-free agreement for French diplomats

2025-08-09 06:49:38
(MENAFN) Algeria has canceled a decade-old visa-free travel agreement for French diplomatic and service passport holders, responding to what it described as France’s “provocation, intimidation, and bargaining” amid worsening bilateral relations. The Algerian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday that France had informed Algeria of its suspension of the 2013 accord, which exempted French diplomats from visa requirements. Algeria stated this move effectively terminates the agreement and signaled it would apply visa rules to French diplomats based on reciprocity.

Relations between Algeria and France have soured since July 2024, when French President Emmanuel Macron supported Morocco’s autonomy plan for Western Sahara, a disputed territory. Recently, Algeria also revoked privileged access cards for French Embassy staff at its ports and airports in retaliation for restrictions on Algerian diplomats in France.

Le Figaro reported Macron has instructed tighter visa controls for Algerian diplomats, seeking cooperation from other Schengen countries. In response, Algeria is terminating the free use of state-owned properties by the French Embassy in Algiers, aiming to rebalance their strained relationship.

