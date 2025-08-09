Young African Agripreneurs Share Artificial Intelligence (AI) Solutions For Agrifood Systems Transformation

A live X Spaces event exploring how young African innovators are using artificial intelligence (AI) to address food security challenges highlighted that digital inclusion is essential for rural communities. The one-hour live event on X, hosted by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) Regional Office for Africa, brought together three AI entrepreneurs, from Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Kenya, who are applying cutting-edge technologies to support smallholder farmers and improve productivity across the continent. Close to 200 people joined the online conversation.

Meet the innovators

The panel featured three young founders:

Tafadzwa Chikwereti of eAgro in Zimbabwe, developers of CropFix, a mobile platform that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose pests, diseases, and nutrient deficiencies from photos taken by farmers;

Femi Adekoya of Integrated Aerial Precision in Nigeria, who is known as the Flying Farmer because he uses drones and AI to promote precision agriculture. He also trains youth through the Precision Field Academy;

and Lavender Birike of Klima360 in Kenya who uses AI to combine weather, soil, and market data to forecast climate risks and help farmers and insurers make informed decisions.

The session was moderated by Mathew Ayong from FAO, and FAO Digital Agriculture specialist Ken Lohento gave closing remarks.

Big ideas, big impact

Tafadzwa Chikwereti emphasized that smallholder farmers produce a significant share of Africa's food but are often limited by lack of access to timely agronomic advice.“The biggest challenge is rural connectivity and digital literacy,” he said.“Bundling AI tools with accessible platforms is crucial for improving harvests.”

He explained how eAgro is helping close the information gap for smallholder farmers in rural areas.“We're using artificial intelligence to analyse crops and identify pest disease and nutrient deficiency,” he said.“We deliver these insights using platforms including SMS text messages, which are crucial for smallholder farmers without internet or smartphones.”

Describing the concept of precision agriculture, Femi Adekoya said,“It means applying the right thing at the right time in the right place with the right intensity. That is sustainable agriculture,” he said.

He added that AI can analyse data collected by drones to provide farmers with targeted recommendations that reduce resource use while improving yield and climate resilience.

He highlighted the importance of collaboration across sectors.“We believe African youth can be equipped with the knowledge and skills to lead this work,” he said.“We're working with universities across Nigeria and supporting youth including in last-mile communities.”

Lavender Birike of Klima360 highlighted the need for better access to open data.“We have a lot of research data sitting in different places. If we could pass policies that enable access and provide safety frameworks, it would open opportunities for young people to develop localized solutions,” she said.

She also shared her perspective on the importance of women's participation in AI.“This is an opportunity for women to be involved from the beginning,” she said.“Understanding how data is gathered and analysed gives them the opportunity to participate meaningfully and to become digital champions.”

Driving transformation through partnerships

The session concluded with a reflection on how collaboration between governments, universities, the private sector, and development organizations can accelerate the adoption of AI in African agriculture. Led by FAO Digital Agriculture specialist Ken Lohento, the speakers emphasized that innovation must be inclusive and context-specific, addressing the needs of farmers regardless of their location or resources.

Lohento also highlighted FAO's work in the digital agriculture space, including the Fostering Digital Villages (FDiVi) project in Senegal, Rwanda and Niger that is supporting rural communities to harness digital tools, including AI applications, to boost productivity and build resilience.

The X Spaces event drew strong engagement from the live audience, with participants asking questions and expressing support for the speakers' insights and innovations. It is part of FAO's ongoing Youth on the Frontier of Agrifood Systems series, which highlights the role of young people in shaping the future of agriculture in Africa. It follows a successful May session on young ag influencers , and forms part of FAO's broader efforts to promote youth-led innovation and digital transformation in Africa's agrifood systems.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Regional Office for Africa.