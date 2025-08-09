403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lukashenko criticizes ‘stinky EU’
(MENAFN) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has harshly criticized the European Union, calling it “stinky” and accusing it of deliberately blocking Ukrainian grain exports. In an interview with Time magazine, Lukashenko claimed the EU is resisting efforts by the US and Russia to revive the Black Sea Grain Initiative and prefers to prevent grain shipments from reaching Western European markets.
He argued that the Black Sea remains unsafe due to naval mines near Odessa and supported US President Donald Trump’s idea of shipping grain overland through Poland or Germany—but insisted Belarus should oversee the process instead.
Lukashenko suggested that Belarus could guarantee shipments reach developing countries like those in Africa without being diverted to Europe. The original grain deal, brokered in 2022 by the UN and Türkiye, fell apart in 2023 amid accusations of noncompliance. Renewed talks between Washington and Moscow include plans for alternative transit routes, but the EU’s refusal to ease sanctions on Russian agricultural entities has stalled progress.
Positioning Belarus as a mediator and transit partner, Lukashenko has pushed for a greater role in controlling grain exports to help resolve the ongoing regional tensions.
He argued that the Black Sea remains unsafe due to naval mines near Odessa and supported US President Donald Trump’s idea of shipping grain overland through Poland or Germany—but insisted Belarus should oversee the process instead.
Lukashenko suggested that Belarus could guarantee shipments reach developing countries like those in Africa without being diverted to Europe. The original grain deal, brokered in 2022 by the UN and Türkiye, fell apart in 2023 amid accusations of noncompliance. Renewed talks between Washington and Moscow include plans for alternative transit routes, but the EU’s refusal to ease sanctions on Russian agricultural entities has stalled progress.
Positioning Belarus as a mediator and transit partner, Lukashenko has pushed for a greater role in controlling grain exports to help resolve the ongoing regional tensions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Freedom Holding Corp. Reports 17% Revenue Growth In Q1 FY2026 Driven By Strong Insurance And Banking Segments
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
CommentsNo comment