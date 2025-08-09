403
North Korea Kicks Off Border Loudspeakers Removal
(MENAFN) In a potential thaw in cross-border hostilities, South Korea announced Saturday that North Korea has begun dismantling its front-line propaganda loudspeakers, signaling a possible easing of military tensions along the heavily fortified border.
According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the removal efforts are currently underway in select areas near the front lines. However, the military cautioned that it is “not yet confirmed whether the dismantling is occurring across all border regions,” as reported by a Seoul-based news agency.
The development follows South Korea’s own de-escalation move earlier this week, when its military took down loudspeakers that had been broadcasting anti-Pyongyang messages toward the North.
Tensions between the two Koreas began to de-escalate nearly two months ago when President Lee Jae Myung of South Korea ordered a halt to all front-line loudspeaker broadcasts in a bid to restore dialogue with the North.
Following Seoul’s decision, Pyongyang responded by discontinuing its own loudspeaker operations in a reciprocal gesture.
