Iraq Denounces Israel’s Move to Take Control of Gaza City
(MENAFN) On Friday, Iraq strongly denounced Israel’s decision to take full control of Gaza City, labeling the action a clear breach of international law and humanitarian standards.
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry issued a statement firmly rejecting what it described as an "escalatory plan" that perpetuates Israel’s policies of "starvation, displacement and mass killings" against Gaza’s civilian population.
The ministry called on the global community to "assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities and take immediate action to halt these violations."
Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that Israel’s Security Cabinet had approved the operation to seize Gaza City.
