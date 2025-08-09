Historic Spanish Mosque-Cathedral Reopens After Blaze

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Madrid: A historic mosque-turned-cathedral in Cordoba in southern Spain reopened on Saturday, a day after a blaze that was quickly contained by firefighters, a spokesman for the site said.

Considered a jewel of Islamic architecture, the site opened at 10am (0800 GMT) and will close at 7pm -- its regular hours -- with only the area where the fire broke out cordoned off to the public, he told AFP.

The spectacular blaze broke out on Friday at about 9:00 pm, raising fears for the early medieval architectural gem and evoking memories of the 2019 fire that ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

Widely shared videos had shown flames and smoke billowing from inside the major tourist attraction, visited by two million people per year.

Firefighters quickly contained the blaze and Cordoba's mayor, Jose Maria Bellido, told Spanish media said the monument was "saved".

Luckily, the rapid and magnificent intervention of the Cordoba firefighters averted a catastrophe. The fire is now out, and tonight firefighters and local police teams will remain on site to avoid any risk," he added on X late on Friday.

Officials are expected to give an update on the extent of the damage later on Saturday.

ABC and other newspapers reported that a mechanical sweeping machine had caught fire in the site.

The site was built as a mosque -- on the site of an earlier church -- between the 8th and 10th centuries by the southern city's then Muslim ruler, Abd ar-Rahman, an emir of the Umayyad dynasty.

After Christians reconquered Spain in the 13th century under King Ferdinand III of Castile, it was converted into a cathedral and architectural alterations were made over following centuries.