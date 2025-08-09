They Will Suffer For Insulting 'Devbhoomi': BJP's Poonawalla Slams Hasan Over Uttarkashi Cloudburst Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan for his controversial remarks following the devastating cloudburst in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. Poonawalla accused Hasan of insulting the people of 'Devbhoomi' and warned that such comments would not go unanswered.

Speaking to IANS, Poonawalla said,“The low-level mentality of the Samajwadi Party is on full display. At a time when people are grieving a tragedy in Kashi of Uttarakhand, SP's ST Hasan makes outrageous comments suggesting the disaster is divine punishment. He implies that people are being punished for allegedly suppressing minorities. This is not the first time Samajwadi leaders have insulted Sanatan Dharma. These are the same people who blamed COVID-19 on reforms like triple talaq and Sharia law changes. They repeatedly question Hindu traditions, and even the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.”

Poonawalla added that such statements deeply hurt the sentiments of the people of Uttarakhand and Hindus across the country.

“They have insulted the people of Devbhoomi, and for that, they will have to face the consequences,” he said.

Earlier in the day, ST Hasan had said,“We don't know how many people are still trapped under the debris. It's a heart-wrenching incident. A whole village has been washed away. Such tragedies make us reflect. We've cut down too many trees.”

However, it was his next remark that drew widespread outrage.

“In Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, other religions are not being respected. There is someone who governs this world, and when divine justice happens, no one can protect themselves. Bulldozers should not be used on any dargahs or temples. It's better to evacuate such places peacefully,” Hasan said.

Meanwhile, rescue and relief operations entered their fifth day in flash flood-hit Uttarkashi. The Indian Army, SDRF, NDRF, and ITBP are conducting joint operations in Harsil and Dharali.

According to Uttarkashi Police, "ITBP jawans have been shifted to Matli. Stranded people are being airlifted using Chinook and Cheetah helicopters, and medical teams are on standby in multiple locations."